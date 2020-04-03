Piedmont gets OK to open 400-bed hospital 5 months early

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital received a certificate to open its 400-bed hospital five months ahead of schedule, according to local news station WSB-TV.

The new hospital is in Atlanta's uptown residential area of Buckhead and has 10 operating rooms.

Piedmont told WSB-TV that the new facility will help it prepare for a surge in COVID-19 patients. Georgia is expected to hit its peak around April 23, according to the report.

Piedmont also plans to add 29 rooms and more intensive care unit space to a hospital in Columbus, Ga.

