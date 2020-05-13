Medical City seeks 2-building expansion of Texas campus

Medical City Healthcare is planning a 520,000-square-foot expansion that includes two new buildings at its campus in Frisco, Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Medical City Healthcare, headquartered in Dallas, is seeking approval from a planning board to add a medical office building and a parking garage on a 10-acre parcel of land. The buildings will both be eight to 10 floors, according to the report.

Medical City Healthcare is owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

