Cleveland Clinic builds COVID-19 surge hospital

Cleveland Clinic has converted a four-story health education building into a surge hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The facility, which will be called Hope Hospital, will initially house 327 beds for low-acuity COVID-19 patients who do not need ventilators. The building can accommodate up to 1,000 hospital beds if the health system needs them.

The hospital will be fully staffed and equipped to provide IVs and administer oxygen. Patients in need of a higher level of care will be transferred to an intensive care unit.

The building is on Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic's Health Education Campus in Cleveland.

More articles on facilities management:

Shuttered 157-bed San Francisco hospital may reopen

Massachusetts plans to convert long-term care hospitals into COVID-19 facilities

The race to boost hospital bed capacity: Updates from 5 states

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.