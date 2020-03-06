CaroMont Health's proposal to build $195M hospital advances

Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health's plan to build its second hospital in the Charlotte area has advanced, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved CaroMont's request to build the $195.8 million hospital this week.

The hospital will be in Belmont, N.C., about 15 miles west of uptown Charlotte, N.C.



It will feature 54 acute care beds, 12 observation beds, an emergency department, a labor and delivery unit and imaging services.



Construction is slated to start in summer 2021 and end in 2023.

