9 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions
Nine hospitals or health systems announced, started or completed construction projects in the last three weeks:
1. Catholic Health Services plans $525M expansion
Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health Services plans to spend more than $525 million to expand Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Islip, N.Y., according to Newsday.
2. Orlando Health acquires orthopedic practice, plans $250M downtown hospital
Orlando (Fla.) Health plans to build a $250 million orthopedic hospital on its downtown campus after acquiring Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic for an undisclosed sum.
3. Baylor Scott & White to open its first Austin hospital this month
Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health expects to open its first full-service hospital in Austin, Texas, this month.
4. 'This is survival': Brooklyn hospital CEO on $1.2B redevelopment plan
Brooklyn (N.Y.) Hospital Center is planning to invest $1.2 billion to redevelop its main campus in downtown Brooklyn.
5. Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center to open $244M tower Jan. 14
Sharp Chula Vista (Calif.) Medical Center plans to open its $244 million hospital tower to patients Jan. 14.
6. Partners HealthCare plans $400M expansion
Boston-based Partners HealthCare will invest $400 million to open four outpatient surgery centers in the suburbs.
7. Ascension Borgess to build cancer center in Michigan
Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Ascension Borgess Hospital plans to build a 38,000-square-foot cancer center in Western Michigan University's Business, Technology and Research Park.
8. Inspira opens $356M hospital to patients
Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill (N.J.), a $356 million replacement hospital, has opened to patients.
9. UHS, Beaumont break ground on 150-bed mental health hospital
Universal Health Services and Beaumont Health broke ground Dec. 16 on a new mental health hospital in Dearborn, Mich.
