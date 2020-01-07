9 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Nine hospitals or health systems announced, started or completed construction projects in the last three weeks:

1. Catholic Health Services plans $525M expansion

Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health Services plans to spend more than $525 million to expand Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Islip, N.Y., according to Newsday.

2. Orlando Health acquires orthopedic practice, plans $250M downtown hospital

Orlando (Fla.) Health plans to build a $250 million orthopedic hospital on its downtown campus after acquiring Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic for an undisclosed sum.

3. Baylor Scott & White to open its first Austin hospital this month

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health expects to open its first full-service hospital in Austin, Texas, this month.

4. 'This is survival': Brooklyn hospital CEO on $1.2B redevelopment plan

Brooklyn (N.Y.) Hospital Center is planning to invest $1.2 billion to redevelop its main campus in downtown Brooklyn.

5. Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center to open $244M tower Jan. 14

Sharp Chula Vista (Calif.) Medical Center plans to open its $244 million hospital tower to patients Jan. 14.

6. Partners HealthCare plans $400M expansion

Boston-based Partners HealthCare will invest $400 million to open four outpatient surgery centers in the suburbs.

7. Ascension Borgess to build cancer center in Michigan

Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Ascension Borgess Hospital plans to build a 38,000-square-foot cancer center in Western Michigan University's Business, Technology and Research Park.

8. Inspira opens $356M hospital to patients

Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill (N.J.), a $356 million replacement hospital, has opened to patients.

9. UHS, Beaumont break ground on 150-bed mental health hospital

Universal Health Services and Beaumont Health broke ground Dec. 16 on a new mental health hospital in Dearborn, Mich.

More articles on facilities management:

Baylor Scott & White to open its first Austin hospital this month

'This is survival': Brooklyn hospital CEO on $1.2B redevelopment plan

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center to open $244M tower Jan. 14

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.