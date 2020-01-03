10 health systems opening new hospitals
The following health systems have opened new hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans to build new facilities since Dec. 3:
1. Baylor Scott & White to open its first Austin hospital this month
Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health expects to open its first full-service hospital in Austin, Texas, this month.
2. Inspira opens $356M hospital to patients
Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill (N.J.), a $356 million replacement hospital, has opened to patients.
3. UHS, Beaumont break ground on 150-bed mental health hospital
Universal Health Services and Beaumont Health broke ground Dec. 16 on a new mental health hospital in Dearborn, Mich.
4. St. Luke's to open $100M hospital campus Dec. 14
Fountain Hill, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network opened a $100 million hospital campus to patients Dec. 14.
5. Dignity Health to replace South Sacramento hospital
San Francisco.-based Dignity Health plans to close Methodist Hospital of Sacramento (Calif.) when construction ends on its new $320 million facility in Elk Grove, Calif.
6. Mohawk Valley Health System breaks ground on $480M New York hospital
Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System broke ground on its $480 million hospital.
7. Lehigh Valley Health breaks ground on 9th Pennsylvania hospital
Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network broke ground in December on its ninth hospital in Pennsylvania.
8. Baptist Health Care moves to design phase of $550M replacement hospital
Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care selected an architect, program manager and general contractor for its $550 million replacement hospital in December.
9. Intermountain's $150M Utah hospital to open in fall
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare's $150 million Spanish Fork (Utah) Hospital is expected to open in fall of 2020.
10. 'This is survival': Brooklyn hospital CEO on $1.2B redevelopment plan
Brooklyn (N.Y.) Hospital Center is planning to invest $1.2 billion to redevelop its main campus in downtown Brooklyn. Plans call for the construction of a new hospital.
More articles on facilities management:
Ascension Borgess to build cancer center in Michigan
Altru Health System scales back expansion plans
Partners HealthCare plans $400M expansion
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.