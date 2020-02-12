10 health systems partnering to open, build hospitals

In the last two months, several health systems partnered with each other to open a hospital that both parties own.

Here are five deals involving 10 health systems, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:

1. Providence, Cedars-Sinai break ground on $542M expansion at jointly owned hospital

Providence and Cedars-Sinai broke ground Feb. 10 on an expansion project at their jointly owned hospital in Los Angeles.

2. New Jersey health systems' $750M cancer hospital may hinge on school board vote

RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers University's plan to build a $750 million cancer hospital hinges on a key approval from a local school board.

3. Tennessee systems open joint 60-bed behavioral health hospital

TriStar Health and Maury Regional Medical Center have opened their 60-bed behavioral health hospital.

4. Florida health systems open $152M jointly owned hospital

Two Florida-based health systems have opened their joint $152.7 million hospital in Deltona, Fla.

5. UHS, Beaumont break ground on 150-bed mental health hospital

Universal Health Services and Beaumont Health broke ground Dec. 16 on a new mental health hospital in Dearborn, Mich.

More articles on facilities management:

'We want to do it right': Cape Cod Healthcare pumps brakes on $180M expansion

Froedtert Health bets big on microhospitals

Dell Children's to invest $300M in upgrades, expansions



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.