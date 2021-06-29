Who leads Cerner? 15 execs to know

Cerner's leadership ranks are filled with health IT veterans. Here are 15 executives to know.

Aside from the CEO, the following executives are listed in alphabetical order:

Brent Shafer. Chair and CEO. Mr. Shafer oversees Cerner's growth and expansion in markets, consumer brand and strategic relationships. In his previous role, he served as the CEO of Philips North America, guiding the company's health IT portfolio. The company announced May 5 that Mr. Shafer will leave his post. He will serve as chair and CEO until the board chooses a successor and will stay on as a senior adviser for one year.

Travis Dalton. Chief Client and Services Officer of Cerner and President of Cerner Government Services. Mr. Dalton focuses on bringing innovation to Cerner's global client base, including its multibillion-dollar partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs and Defense Department.

Dan Devers. Chief Legal Officer. Mr. Devers leads Cerner's worldwide legal affairs, such as litigation and intellectual property. He led Cerner's cloud partnership with Amazon and was responsible for Cerner's cloud modernization road map.

Mark Erceg. CFO. Mr. Erceg is responsible for Cerner's global financial operations. Prior to joining the EHR giant, he spent more than 10 years as the CFO of three publicly traded companies, including Procter & Gamble.

Kimberly Gerard. Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President. Ms. Gerard leads Cerner's activities focused on operating efficiencies and ensuring Cerner is poised to grow. She has worked with Cerner since 2002, when she joined as a finance controller for the academic hospital market.

Bill Graff. CIO and Senior Vice President. Mr. Graff has served as the CIO since 2016, where he is responsible for the IT support of 27,000 Cerner associates in 26 countries. He also leads Cerner's infrastructure engineering, security and IT teams.

Maria Houchins. Senior Vice President of Business Processes and Corporate Planning. Ms. Hounchins previously worked as the vice president at Philips before joining Cerner in 2020. She is focused on Cerner's organizational integration and development by applying strategic planning.

Darrel Johnson. Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Johnson joined the EHR firm in 2019, after serving as the vice president of corporate data strategy at Medtronic. At Cerner, he guides global marketing.

Eva Karp. Chief Clinical and Patient Safety Officer and Senior Vice President. Dr. Karp has worked with Cerner for more than 20 years. At Cerner, she defines the company's clinical practices to optimize user experience, patient outcomes and organization execution. Dr. Karp co-chairs Cerner's Clinical Executive Governance Board to promote the voice of the clinician in product development.

Jerome Labat. Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Labat is responsible for executing client-facing software development, such as modernization and security platforms. He joined the company in 2020, after serving in executive roles at IT companies, including Intuit and Oracle.

Will Mintz. Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Mintz oversees Cerner's strategy to posture the company for future growth, including creating growth opportunities for Cerner's venture groups. He joined the EHR vendor in 2020, with experience in the payer industry, having served in leadership positions at Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Rama Nadimpalli. General Manager of Cerner India Operations and Senior Vice President. Mr. Nadimpalli ties Cerner's strategy to global operation goals. He joined the company in 2005 and has been a big part of building Cerner's hub in India.

Tracy Platt. Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President. Ms. Platt leads Cerner's talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion responsibilities, and leadership development. She joined Cerner in 2019 after spending nearly a decade in executive HR roles at Medtronic.

Brenna Quinn. Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle. Ms. Quinn leads Cerner's revenue strategy and market success. She joined Cerner in 2015 and has more than 25 years of experience working in health IT.

Donald Trigg. President. Mr. Trigg took on the role of president in 2020. He has nearly 20 years of experience in leadership roles that reduce costs and improve the patient experience.