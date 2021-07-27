Most Americans want hospitals' data-sharing to go beyond federal requirements, Pew says

Listen
Eighty-one percent of U.S. adults support increased access to health information for patients and providers, according to survey results released July 27 by Pew Research.
Pew Research interviewed a nationally representative sample of 1,213 adults about their attitudes on healthcare data-sharing from June 1 to July 3. Below are four more of the report's notable findings:
- More than two-thirds of respondents said they want their providers to exchange some health information that federal policies don't currently require, such as advanced care plans, X-rays, and family medical histories.
- Sixty-one percent of respondents said they want to be able to access their health records from providers’ EHRs on mobile apps or through an online patient portal.
- Thirty-five percent of respondents said they were extremely or very concerned about the privacy of their health data when it is downloaded to apps. That percentage grew to 62 percent when survey participants were told that federal privacy laws like HIPAA do not cover data downloaded to apps.
- Seventy-four percent of respondents said they support federal policy changes to set national standards that could improve patient matching rates.