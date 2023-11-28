Minnesota health system selects Meditech

Glenwood, Minn.-based Glacial Ridge Health System selected Meditech as its new EHR platform.

The health system will go live with Meditech on Dec. 1. Additionally, the health system is launching a new patient portal designed to make it easier to access the EHR and schedule appointments, according to a Nov. 27 GRHS news release.

The cost of the new EHR system was not disclosed. The health system is asking patients to bring identification and insurance information to their next appointments, so it can be uploaded into the new system.