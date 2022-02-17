Meet the C-suite of Allscripts: 15 execs to know

Allscripts' C-suite sought leadership experience from across a diverse portfolio.

Here are 15 C-suite executives to know:

Paul Black, CEO.



Mr. Black has served as Allscripts' CEO since 2012. Prior to working at Allscripts, Mr. Black served in multiple executive positions at Cerner.



Rick Poulton, president and chief financial officer.

Mr. Poulton is in charge of day-to-day operations for all business units. He joined the company in 2012.



Elliott Bryant, senior vice president and general manager for classic client solutions.

Mr. Bryant oversees product development, services, support and solutions management for revenue cycle, ERP and surgery solutions.



Richard Elmore, senior vice president, corporate development and strategy.

Mr. Elmore is responsible for corporate development and strategy at the company. During a one-year leave from the company, Mr. Elmore served as standards coordinator for the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.



Alan Fowles, president, Allscripts international.

Mr. Fowles oversees the company's operations and business development. He has more than 30 years of experience in the global healthcare industry.



Lisa Hammond, senior vice president of human resources.

Ms. Hammond joined Allscripts in 2020. She has more than 25 years of experience in human resources across several industries.



Jim Hewitt, executive vice president, solutions developer.

Mr. Hewitt is the driving force behind the company's strategic technology development and is in charge of creating development organizations to deliver product requirements and innovation.





Leah Jones, senior vice president and general manager, ambulatory.

Ms. Jones is in charge of overseeing the development and client deployment of ambulatory-focused EHRs and financial systems. She has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry.



Tom Langan, senior vice president and general manager, Veradigm.

Mr. Langan oversees Allscripts' Veradigm unit, a brand for payer and life sciences business. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Langan held an executive position at Symphony Healthcare Solutions.



Jennifer MacGregor, senior vice president, solutions manager, hospital and health systems.

Ms. MacGregor oversees the development and execution of solution strategy for Allscripts' portfolio of HHS solutions.



John Mayr, senior vice president, global client delivery organization.

Mr. Mayr is in charge of delivering Allscripts solutions to its clients, including professional services, managed services, support and hosting.

Joe Rostock, senior vice president of development and chief technology officer.

Mr. Rostock oversees the global solutions development organization for the company. Prior to joining Allscripts, Mr. Rostock was the chief information and technology officer of Comscore, a media and analytics company.

John Sage, senior vice president, U.S. hospital and health system sales.

Mr. Sage is in charge of client operations, field intelligence and the outcomes executive team. He joined Allscripts in 1999 as a client executive.

Tejal Vakharia, senior vice president and general counsel.



Ms. Vakharia oversees the company's legal and compliance affairs. She also provides advice to the company's board of directors on all legal matters, including, mergers and acquisitions, contracts, partnerships, employment, litigation, cybersecurity and intellectual property.





Rebecca Whaley, vice president of marketing.

Ms. Whaley is in charge of Allscripts managing strategy, corporate branding, marketing communications, content marketing, digital marketing, industry research and engagement.