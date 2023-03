EHR vendor Meditech will lead a presentation on how it embedded Google Health's search and summarization capabilities into clinician workflows at the HIMSS 2023 conference in April.

Google and Meditech originally announced the partnership in March 2022. The partnership aims to provide a single source for access of patient information, according to a March 1 Meditech news release.

Meditech has identified continued collaboration with Google as a critical part of its 2023 strategy.