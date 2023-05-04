The top EHR companies are constantly looking to add IT talent to their teams.
Editor's note: The job listing information is compiled from company websites.
IT job openings at Epic, Oracle Cerner and Meditech:
- Epic has 33 open IT-related positions, including roles as cloud platform engineer, VMware engineer and Windows engineer.
- Oracle Cerner has 37 open IT-related positions, including roles as software engineer, senior test analyst and technical solution analyst.
- Meditech has no open IT-related positions.