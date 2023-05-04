IT job openings at Epic, Oracle Cerner and Meditech

Noah Schwartz -

The top EHR companies are constantly looking to add IT talent to their teams.

Editor's note: The job listing information is compiled from company websites.

IT job openings at Epic, Oracle Cerner and Meditech:

  1. Epic has 33 open IT-related positions, including roles as cloud platform engineer, VMware engineer and Windows engineer.

  2. Oracle Cerner has 37 open IT-related positions, including roles as software engineer, senior test analyst and technical solution analyst.

  3. Meditech has no open IT-related positions.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars