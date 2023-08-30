Florida hospital leader aims for 1 consolidated EHR

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health and Naples Community Hospital are hoping to have all electronic health records on one software platform in the coming years, GulfShore Business reported Aug. 30.

Iahn Gonsenhauser, MD, chief medical officer at Lee Health, spoke at the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce's Wake Up conference, stating that if local providers can get on the same EHR system, like Epic, integration of data would benefit their patients.

"In terms of being a clinician and experiencing [integration], it allows you to look at a patient's chart across that continuum of care that they receive and act on information that's coming from everywhere," he said. "And very importantly, avoid duplicating additional testing or additional costs that they incur by doing an additional CT or an X-ray at a new hospital when you just had one weeks before."