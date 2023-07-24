CommonSpirit's CIO on VA's troubled Cerner rollout

Daniel Barchi, CIO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit, weighed in on the Department of Veterans Affairs' EHR modernization program, stating the problems with a large EHR install are far more than just technical, Politico reported July 21.

"[It's] like trying to fix a plane while flying," Mr. Barchi told the publication. "A project of this size is enormous, and the problems are far more than just technical. They're about workflow, process and people."

Currently, the VA is working to overhaul its previous EHR system, VistA, with a new one provided by EHR vendor Cerner, which was acquired by Oracle. But the rollout has been halted indefinitely due to outages with the system and patient deaths.

Several high-ranking former officials in both the Trump and Biden administrations told Politico that the leadership during the Trump administration was "ill-equipped to handle the transition, given lack of experience in EHR overhauls."

The VA serves 9 million patients and has more than 170 medical centers. Only five medical centers have rolled out the Cerner EHR system.