Athenahealth's new strategy: 4 things to know

Following leadership changes, acquisitions and layoffs, Athenahealth's CEO Bob Segert is focused on getting back to the roots of the company, according to the Boston Globe.

Here are four things to know:

1. Rather than build new software or products for healthcare providers, Athenahealth plans to focus only on selling its EHR software to physician offices. Athenahealth wants to feature services to outsource administrative work, including billing and coding.

2. Previously, management at Athenahealth tried to sell its software to hospitals and health systems. Mr. Segert plans to double down on the ambulatory and outpatient market.

3. Athenahealth acquired technology company Virence Health last year. With the acquisition, the company had to cut 4 percent of its workforce. However, with the two companies under the same roof, Athenahealth sees opportunity for success.

4. Recently, Athenahealth has seen the payoffs of transitioning its strategy. More than 160,000 providers use its EHR services, compared to 120,000 a year ago.

