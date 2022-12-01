Athenahealth launches clinical advisory board

EHR vendor Athenahealth has launched a clinical advisory board to serve as a forum providing feedback to improve EHR workflows for clinicians.

The board, composed of 30 customer members, will focus on integrating the clinical voice into product design and development. Additionally, members will also collaborate with Athenahealth's product team, offering ideas on the long-term direction of the EHR vendor's product roadmap and clinical features currently in active development, according to a Nov. 30 press release from Athenahealth.

Currently, the clinical advisory board aims to tackle EHR challenges associated with provider burnout, including better curation of patient data in charts and decreasing documentation time.

Members of the Athenahealth clinical advisory board are appointed for a period between one to two years. Following the appointment, the board will meet virtually every two months and in person once a year.