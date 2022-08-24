12 WVU Medicine hospitals recognized for EHR adoption

Twelve hospitals and hundreds of clinics that are part of Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine were recently recognized by HIMSS for EHR adoption.

The facilities received HIMSS' Stage 7 validation, the highest possible, which has been bestowed upon about 270 hospitals nationwide.

"This is a tremendous validation of our commitment to deploying EHR functionality that enables our care teams to provide the best care for our patients," David Rich, MD, WVU Medicine chief medical information officer, stated in an Aug. 23 health system news release.

The 12 hospitals are: