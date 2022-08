CVS Health named Creagh Milford as senior vice president of retail health.

In this role, Mr. Milford will be in charge of integrating CVS Health's line of in-person and virtual care options — MinuteClinic, HealthHUB and Virtual Care – to enhance the company's connected care delivery experience for patients and consumers, according to an Aug. 10 LinkedIn post.

Prior to this role, Mr. Milford was head of enterprise virtual care for CVS Health.