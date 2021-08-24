Optum over 100 days: 6 moves to know

Optum has been busy over the last 100 days. Here are six moves from the healthcare innovation company in the past three months.

May 25: Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown, N.Y., tapped Optum to provide IT and revenue cycle management services.

June 16: Brightline, a virtual care platform focused on bringing mental healthcare to children, secured $72 million from investors, including Optum and Google.

June 22: The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision, putting Aetna and Optum back in hot water for allegedly using "dummy code" that disguised administrative charges as billable medical fees.

June 30: UnitedHealth Group's Optum awarded $1.4 million in grants to five community organizations focused on maternal health.

July 6: Aetna and Optum issued a petition for a rehearing after a federal appellate court sided with a lawsuit that claimed the insurers used "dummy code" to make administrative fees appear to be billable medical charges.



Aug. 16: Optum said it's offering virtual care and discounted drugs to patients who pay with cash, presenting new competition to digital health startups and telehealth providers.