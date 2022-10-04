Rebranding efforts at a Massachusetts hospital slow as costs rise

Oak Bluffs, Mass.-based Martha's Vineyard Hospital's new rebranding efforts have taken over two years due to high costs, MV Times reported Oct. 3.

The health system has been slowly integrating the Mass General Brigham brand into its hospital, but high costs associated with new signs, business cards, stationary and uniforms has delayed the process.

In addition, signs outside the building aren't likely to be adjusted until sometime in the spring as they must go through the local planning process.

The unveiling of a new logo at Martha's Vineyard Hospital has also been delayed until the spring.

Denise Schepici, CEO and president of Martha's Vineyard Hospital, said the rebranding efforts aim to unify the partnership between the two health systems.

"We've seen the benefits of being part of the system and are proud of being part of the system," Ms. Schepici said. "We're one part of an integrated health system."