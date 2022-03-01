Cleveland Clinic eyes patient hospitality lounge at airport

Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic is looking to open a patient lounge at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to better accommodate patients' traveling to and from the hospital, Cleveland.com reported Feb. 28.

The clinic proposed to the City Council a plan to renovate a 480-square-foot space inside the airport that would offer concierge and hospitality services to help patients make travel arrangements to the airport and hospital, or help coordinate travel arrangements for patients' family members, according to the report.

If approved by the City Council, the clinic would lease the space from the airport for at least three years, paying about $104,000 annually.

"We are looking at the possibility of a Cleveland Clinic welcome center for patients traveling both domestically and internationally for care at one of our locations,'' Angie Kiska, a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said. "The welcome center would be open to all patients and their families for support and guidance as soon as they land in Cleveland."

About 3,000 patients fly into Cleveland for Clinic services each year.