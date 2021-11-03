5 things parents should know about children's COVID-19 vaccines

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, on Nov. 2 endorsed the agency advisory panel's recommendation that children ages 5-11 be vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer's vaccine, meaning providers can begin inoculating kids in the pediatric age group immediately. Here are five messages healthcare communications professionals should keep in mind when speaking with parents about pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations:

Clinical trials have shown the vaccine to be 90.7 percent effective in children ages 5-11 and that the immune response was comparable to people ages 16 to 25. The vaccine's safety was studied in approximately 3,100 children ages 5-11, and no serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing clinical trial.



Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 is 10 micrograms, which differs from the 30-microgram dose for everyone older than 12. The vaccine is administered in two doses, three weeks apart.



Children can receive COVID-19 vaccines at pediatricians' offices, pharmacies, children's hospitals, rural health clinics and school- and community-based clinics.



Vaccine providers are required to administer shots for free, regardless of a patient's insurance status.



The U.S. has purchased enough of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate the country's 28 million children ages 5-11 with the appropriate dosage.