Viewpoint: Some patients don't trust Amazon with their health data

Amazon's recent acquisition of One Medical, in addition to its dominance in the retail, entertainment, technology and food industries, is causing concern to some, Ari Levy, CNBC's deputy technology editor reported July 23.

He argued that the acquisition announcement left patients without concrete knowledge as to how Amazon may use their health data and there was also no conference call to clear up other queries. Patients then may become more wary of handing over their health data to Amazon without a clear explanation of how it'll be used.

Mr. Levy quotes one twitter user who wrote, "after a broadly positive experience with One Medical, I cancelled membership today. I do not trust Amazon to act in good faith with my health data."

An Amazon spokesperson told Mr. Levy in an email that the company will abide by HIPAA guidelines for the data.

"As required by law, Amazon will never share One Medical customers' personal health information outside of One Medical for advertising or marketing purposes of other Amazon products and services without clear permission from the customer."