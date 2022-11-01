Microsoft partners with healthcare software company to accelerate data analysis

Microsoft is partnering with healthcare software company Sophia Genetics to accelerate research and data analysis.

Through the partnership, Sophia's artificial intelligence and machine learning platform Sophia DDM will be powered by Microsoft Azure. The platform aims to enable greater efficiency when analyzing medical and genetic data, according to a Nov. 1 Sophia news release.

"Sophia Genetics' mission is to democratize data-driven medicine. Microsoft is pleased to support this mission by providing secure and scalable cloud infrastructure, alongside Sophia Genetics' advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning tools and technologies that can help generate actionable insights, which can lead to better health outcomes," Microsoft Chief Medical Officer David Rhew, MD, said.