Memorial Hermann to deliver care beyond medical needs for employees

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System partnered with a virtual platform to provide support for employees with caregiving responsibilities.

Wellthy, a virtual platform that provides personalized support to help employees tackle the logistical and administrative tasks of caregiving, will partner with the health system to give all 29,000 employees access to caregiving services such as:

A dedicated care coordinator who will create and manage care plans for employees' loved ones.





A digital platform that can create care projects and track medications.

Each care coordinator is matched with a member and can tackle medical, in-home, financial, legal, housing, and social and emotional needs for the member and their loved ones.

"We are excited to work with Wellthy to provide an innovative and valuable benefit to our employees. The last few years have reinforced the importance of supporting our employees in bringing their whole selves to work. For many, navigating the complexities of caring for loved ones can be a real challenge and a barrier to maintaining their own resiliency and work/life integration," Lori Knowles, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Memorial Hermann said. "Wellthy's care team takes on the complex tasks associated with navigating care for loved ones in a variety of life circumstances, removing that stress from an already burned-out workforce. I believe Wellthy can be a game changer for our employees and their families."