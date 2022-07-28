Christus Health revamps digital presence to help patients access care

Alexandria, La.-based Christus Health St. Frances Cabrini Health System has launched a new app and website to revamp its digital presence and to give patients more access to care.

The app, dubbed Christus App, allows patients to communicate with physicians via messages and virtual requests, refill their prescriptions, review their lab results, and find the closest emergency department or urgent care, according to a press release shared with Becker's.

"We custom-designed MyChristus for our patients to provide a safe and secure communications tool. The app delivers a better patient experience and is more convenient and accessible with new features not available before," said Sam Bagchi, MD, executive vice president, chief clinical officer of Christus Health. "It's our caregivers, our technology and we're excited to make it available free of charge to the communities we serve."

The health system also redesigned their website to include online scheduling, connecting patients with physicians based on location, and content on health conditions, services, risk assessments and stories from patients and associates.

The health system said its new digital presence aims to meet the needs of its patients.