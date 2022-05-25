VMware acquired in $61B deal

VMware, an enterprise software maker that works with several health systems, was acquired May 26 by semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom for $61 billion.

In the cash-and-stock deal, Broadcom also assumed $8 billion of VMware's net debt.

"Combining our assets and talented team with Broadcom’s existing enterprise software portfolio, all housed under the VMware brand, creates a remarkable enterprise software player," VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram said in a news release from the company.

"Collectively, we will deliver even more choice, value and innovation to customers, enabling them to thrive in this increasingly complex multicloud era."