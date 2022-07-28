AmerisourceBergen launches digital therapeutics platform

AmerisourceBergen is rolling out a new digital therapeutics platform that allows clinicians to dispense apps and devices to patients in the same way that they order prescription medications.

The platform, dubbed DTx Connect, is an integrated ordering, dispensing and fulfillment platform that facilitates patient access to physician-ordered digital therapeutics and diagnostics, according to a July 27 press release.

The platform will also integrate with EHR systems to help physicians access and order prescriptions and non-prescription DTx through their e-prescribing workflow and subsequently monitor patient fulfillment.

"While digital therapeutics and diagnostics offer tremendous potential, addressing challenges across the provider workstream and patient journey remain critical to unlocking the value these products have to offer," said Jason Dinger, senior vice president of strategy and innovation of AmerisourceBergen. "Given our role in the supply chain and our portfolio of commercialization services, we are uniquely positioned to build a solution that aims to address unmet needs and helps patients start and stay on physician-ordered products."

Physicians can search for digital therapeutics and diagnostic tools via a digital catalog and then order the products within their e-prescribing workflow.

After a physician orders a product, patients receive an electronic link which enables them to download the prescription or non-prescription product and access educational materials.

The platform also provides physicians with patient status alerts, including notifications for patient fulfillment.