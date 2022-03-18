6 key findings from the Chartis Group's 2022 digital transformation survey

The Chartis Group recently released a report about the state of digital transformation based on a survey of 143 health system executives.

Below are the six key findings in the "The Race Toward Digital Transformation: 2022 Health System Survey" released March 15:

1. Most health systems are still in the planning phase for core digital transformation initiatives.

2. Virtual health and large tech companies are seen as providers' top competitors, alongside other health systems.

3. Disrupters are setting the pace toward digital transformation.

4. Health system leaders see the importance of aggregating consumer data, but most have not established the means to gather and apply these insights.

5. It's important to track how patients are accessing care, not just why.

6. The key to successful digital transformation involves linking needs of patients with the needs of health systems.

Read the full report here.