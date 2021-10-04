NIH 'All of Us' precision medicine program hosts 11K Fitbit records, 100K COVID-19 survey responses

The National Institutes of Health's All of Us precision medicine research program uploaded medical data from about 215,000 participants.

The NIH released the All of Us database in May 2020 and is available as a beta version to registered researchers, according to a Sept. 23 news release. The data is hosted on a cloud-based platform to enable researchers to look at data across sources, such as EHRs or wearables, to create a comprehensive image of participants’ health.

Five notes: