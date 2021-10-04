NIH 'All of Us' precision medicine program hosts 11K Fitbit records, 100K COVID-19 survey responses

Listen
The National Institutes of Health's All of Us precision medicine research program uploaded medical data from about 215,000 participants.
The NIH released the All of Us database in May 2020 and is available as a beta version to registered researchers, according to a Sept. 23 news release. The data is hosted on a cloud-based platform to enable researchers to look at data across sources, such as EHRs or wearables, to create a comprehensive image of participants’ health.
Five notes:
- The database added COVID-19-related survey responses from 37,000 participants and virus-related diagnosis and treatment data from nearly 215,000 participant’s medical records.
- With the additional data, the platform hosts nearly 100,000 COVID-19-related survey insights.
- Survey responses include data on participants' physical activity, loneliness and social connection levels, and perceived discrimination during the pandemic. Sixty percent of survey respondents reported feeling anxious and 17 percent of participants reported a reduction in income.
- The program expanded its wearable data to include 11,670 Fitbit records, a 42 percent increase from the last update.
- Participants' COVID-19 vaccination status will be available in a future data expansion.