More than 900K health records breached in January
In January, 17 organizations reported to HHS that 906,071 individuals were affected by data breaches.
Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during January, ranked by the number of patients affected.
- Hendrick Health System (Abilene, Texas): 640,436 individuals affected
- Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.): 189,761 individuals affected
- Precision Spine Care (Tyler, Texas): 20,787 individuals affected
- Walgreens (Deerfield, Ill.) 16,089 individuals affected
- Managed Health Services (Indianapolis): 11, 988 individuals affected
- Louisiana State University's healthcare services division (Baton Rouge): 8,085 individuals affected
- Feeling Great Sleep Medical Centers (Durham, N.C.): 5,000 individuals affected
- Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend, Wash.): 2,543 individuals affected
- Gastroenterology Consultants (Reno, Nev.): 2,500 individuals affected
- WeCare TLC (Lake Mary, Fla.): 2,340 individuals affected
- Public Education Employees' Health Insurance Plan (Montgomery, Ala.): 1,683 individuals affected
- Wisconsin Department of Health Services (Madison): 1,281 individuals affected
- Desert Oasis Healthcare (Palm Springs, Calif.): 1,122 individuals affected
- Froedtert Health (Milwaukee, Wis.): 760 individuals affected
- Greater New Bedford Community Health Center (New Bedford, Mass.): 696 individuals affected
- Dr. Katherine Rodriguez Periodontics (North Miami Beach, Fla.): 500 individuals affected
- Leon Medical Centers (Doral, Fla.): 500 individuals affected
