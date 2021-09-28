'Why not': Ransomware gang on why it targets hospitals

Listen
United Health Centers, which has 21 locations across California, was hit by a ransomware attack that reportedly forced its entire network to shut down and resulted in patients' data being stolen, according to a Sept. 24 Bleeping Computer report.
Five things to know:
- California-based United Health Centers suffered a ransomware attack that reportedly disrupted all of their locations and resulted in patient data theft. The ransomware attack by hacker group Vice Society forced United Health Centers to shut down its entire network, according to the report. The centers are working to recover stolen data and bring the network back online.
- Vice Society, which emerged in June, began leaking patient data that it allegedly stole during the ransomware attack, Bleeping Computer reported. The stolen data reportedly included financial information, patient lab results and more. Twenty percent of Vice Society's victims on its data leak site are in the healthcare industry, according to the report.
- Bleeping Computer asked Vice Society why it targets hospitals, to which the hacker group replied, "Why not?"
- "They always keep our private data open," the hacker group said. "You, me and anyone else go to hospitals, give them our passports, share our health problems, etc., and they don't even try to protect our data. ... If IT department[s] don't want to do their job we will do ours and we don't care if [it's a] hospital or university."
- Becker's Hospital Review reached out to United Health Centers for comment and will add any additional updates.