Viewpoint: Problems with big tech entering healthcare

Although technology companies can bring significant improvements to the healthcare industry, consumers should be wary about potential issues with data privacy, according to business columnist David Lazarus in the Los Angeles Times.

Amazon, Apple and Google are among the three companies that have made recent strides to enter the $3 trillion healthcare sector. Amazon is expanding its online pharmacy; Google is investing heavily in artificial intelligence and Apple is transforming its Apple Watch to include more medical features.

While these initiatives may improve the efficiency and quality of care in the healthcare industry, these companies are also profiting from consumer data, reports Mr. Lazarus.

Google, Apple and Amazon are promising consumers that their information is safe. However, Mr. Lazarus is not confident that consumers data will stay secure.

"The cynic in me, however, can't help but suspect that what little privacy we have left is about to vanish in the name of cheaper pills and cutting-edge medical tests," he said in the Los Angeles Times report.

