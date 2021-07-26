UnitedHealthcare notifies thousands after hackers breach employee emails

Listen
UnitedHealthcare began notifying 2,330 patients that their data may have been exposed after several phishing attacks launched on employee email addresses.
Five details:
- UnitedHealthcare's Academic HealthPlans provides student health insurance plans to universities. The payer began notifying universities and students of a cyberattack that may have resulted in unauthorized access to two employee email accounts and the attachments within the emails, according to a July 20 data breach notification letter.
- The email accounts contained students' names and personal health information.
- The email accounts had been compromised as a result of phishing attacks launched at the payer from Aug. 6-24, 2020, and again on Oct. 2, 2020.
- The breach was not discovered until nearly a year later on July 1, according to information UnitedHealthcare provided Maine's attorney general office.
- The payer launched an investigation, which confirmed the unauthorized access occurred on its cloud and Microsoft Office email network.