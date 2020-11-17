UC Irvine Medical Center funnels nearly $1M into cybersecurity partnership

University of California Irvine Medical Center expanded its security program and partnership with healthcare cybersecurity firm CynergisTek on Nov. 17.

The nearly $1 million contract expansion will fund additional cybersecurity services for UC Irvine Medical Center including validation services, which provide confirmation that processes, tech and employees that use them are doing so safely.

"Healthcare organizations everywhere are facing new obstacles at every turn," UCI Medical Center CISO Scott Joslyn said in the news release. "Our partnership with CynergisTek provides a stable and secure foundation that we can rely on – we know that they are dedicated to fully protecting us from dangerous cybercriminals looking to cause disruption."

