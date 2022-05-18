The email mistake that cost a health system $54M

When a University of Vermont Medical Center employee opened an email file from her homeowners association, which had been hacked, it led to the health system becoming the target of a phishing attack, costing it $54 million, Pew Research reported May 18.

On Oct. 29, 2021, the Burlington-based health system reported significant systemwide IT issues that affected seven of its hospitals. The cause was a hacked email file that an employee accidentally opened.

The mistake caused the health system to shut down all internet connections, including access to patients' electronic health records, to prevent the ransomware from doing any more damage.

"Everything was down. So our phones were down. We no longer had fax machines, you couldn't use email to communicate," said Stephen Leffler, MD, president and chief operating officer of University of Vermont Medical Center. "That first evening, we actually sent people over to Best Buy to buy walkie-talkies."

The attackers wound up encrypting the hospital's 1,300 servers and depositing malware on 5,000 devices, forcing the health system to cancel surgeries, put off mammogram appointments, delay some cancer patients' treatments and revert to paper records.

According to Doug Gentile, MD, senior vice president for information technology at the University of Vermont Health Network, It took 28 days to rebuild the infrastructure of its computer systems and to get its EHR system back up, costing the health system $54 million.

Since the attack, the health system has implemented advanced firewall protection, antivirus software, blocked access to personal email on work computers, and it regularly sends out phishing-type emails to staffers as a test.

"This is an ongoing arms war. The groups doing these attacks are very sophisticated, very corporate," said Dr. Gentile. "We are always on high alert, trying to build up our defenses against another attack."