Ransomware gang claims hack on Pennsylvania hospital

The Monti ransomware group claimed responsibility for a data breach at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale, Pa., Security Affairs reported July 1.

The Monti ransomware gang claimed responsibility for hacking the 114-bed not-for-profit hospital and added it to its Tor leak site.

Additionally, the hackers claimed they have stolen data from the hospital, with plans to release it July 8.

Becker's reached out to Wayne Memorial for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.