Communications down 3 weeks after cyberattack on California clinics; 656,000 affected

Stockton, Calif.-based Community Health Centers began notifying 656,047 patients about a cyberattack that forced it to shut down its computer systems amid the attack and took down communications for three weeks, according to information shared with Maine's attorney general's office Nov. 1.
Five things to know:
- The health center, which has nearly two dozen locations in Northern California, discovered unusual activity on its computer systems Oct. 10, according to an Oct. 26 news release. The cyberattack forced it to shut down many of its systems.
- Community Health Centers launched an investigation that found that hackers accessed its network. Patient information that might have been exposed includes names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and medical record information.
- The health centers said there is no evidence suggesting that data has been misused by the hackers. Community Health Centers began notifying patients of the data breach Oct. 26.
- The news release said it has taken additional steps to improve its network security and better secure sensitive information to prevent misuse of patient data. On its website, patients are notified that communications are still down but clinic sites remain open.
- Community Health Centers told the Maine's attorney general's office, which requires data breaches to be reported to its office if any Maine residents have been affected, that 656,047 patients have been exposed.