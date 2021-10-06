CISA unveils tool for hospitals to gauge vulnerabilities to hackers: 3 details

Listen
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released an insider risk mitigation toll Oct. 5 to help organizations assess the vulnerabilities of insider threats.
Three details:
- Users will answer a series of questions and receive feedback to gauge their risk level, according to a news release. It also will help users take steps to create their own prevention and mitigation programs.
- Insider threats pose a risk to hospitals because these hackers can have institutional knowledge and have gained trust from the organization. An insider can be a current or former employee, contractor or anyone else with sensitive information on the organization.
- "While security efforts often focus on external threats, often the biggest threat can be found inside the organization," said David Mussington, CISA executive assistant director for infrastructure security. “CISA urges all our partners ... to use this new tool to develop a plan to guard against insider threats."