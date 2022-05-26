California health center notifies nearly 150,000 patients of data breach

A California health center has been notifying nearly 150,000 of its patients about a data breach that occurred when someone broke into an off-site storage facility and stole six boxes of documents.

San Bernandino-based SAC Health System said it discovered the theft March 4 and that "limited patient documents" were taken. The stolen containers may include personal information and diagnostic codes of patients treated in 1997 and between 2006 and 2020.

The organization said it has no evidence of any use or attempted use of the data.