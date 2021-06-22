4 hospitals added to CaptureRx victim tally: 21 hospitals, healthcare organizations affected

Catholic Health's Mount St. Mary's and Sisters of Charity hospitals, Marshall Medical Center and Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital have been added to the tally of CaptureRx data breach victims. The four hospitals are among 21 hospitals and healthcare organizations targeted by the ransomware attack that exposed patient data.

CaptureRx, a San Antonio-based health IT company, helps hospitals manage their 340B drug programs, reported unusual activity in some of its files in February. Compromised files contained patient records with protected health information, including names, birthdates and prescription details. CaptureRx notified hospitals of the attack in April.

CaptureRx reported that there are 1,656,569 known victims affected by the breach.

Here is a list of hospitals and healthcare providers that have reported breaches stemming from the incident and the number of patients affected:

Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare, an affiliate of Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.): 17,000+

Trinity Twin City Hospital (Dennison, Ohio): 9,500+

Jones Memorial Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.): 8,962

Hudson Headwaters Health Network (Queensbury, N.Y.): 8,100

UPMC Cole (Coudersport, Pa.) and UPMC Wellsboro (Pa.): 7,400

Gifford Health Care (Randolph, Vt.): 6,777

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital (Tawas City, Mich.): 5,807

Brownsville Community Health Center, an affiliate of New Horizon Medical Center: 4,258

Massena (N.Y.) Hospital: 1,897

Lourdes Hospital (Binghamton, N.Y.): 1,745

Ascension Standish (Mich.) Hospital: 1,705

Adirondack Health (Saranac Lake, N.Y.): 800+

Kaleida Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): 600

Bayhealth (Dover, Del.): 565

MetroHealth System (Cleveland): Unknown

Mount St. Mary's Hospital, affiliate of Catholic Health (Lewiston, N.Y.): Unknown

Sisters of Charity Hospital, affiliate of Catholic Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): Unknown

Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital (Aberdeen, Wash.): Unknown

Marshall Medical Center (Placerville, Calif.): Unknown

Penobscot Community Health Care (Bangor, Maine): Unknown

Walmart: Unknown