2.7 million affected by data breaches in May; 35 hospitals, healthcare organizations struck

In May, 35 organizations reported to HHS that 2,690,944 individuals were affected by data breaches.

Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during May, ranked by the number of patients affected:

NEC Networks doing business as CaptureRx: 1,656,569

Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.): 331,376

Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services (Gallup, N.M.): 207,195

San Diego Family Care: 125,500

CareSouth Carolina (Hartsville): 76,035

New England Dermatology (Springfield, Mass.): 58.106

Arizona Asthma and Allergy Institute (Peoria): 50,000

Internal Medicine Associates of Jasper dba Prestige Medical Group (Jasper, Ga.): 34,203

SAC Health Systems (San Bernardino, Calif.): 28,128

Monadnock Community Hospital (Peterborough, N.H.): 14,340

Community Access Unlimited (Elizabeth, N.J.):13,813

Westwood Obstetrics and Gynecology (Kankakee, Ill.): 12,931

Trinity Health System-Twin City (Dennison, Ohio): 9,579

Charles Cole Memorial dba UPMC Cole (Potter County, Pa.): 7,376

Implant and Prosthodontic Associates (Oklahoma City): 6,134

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital (Tawas City, Mich.): 5,807

Harper County Community Hospital (Buffalo, Okla.): 5,725

SummaCare: 5,725

Exceltox Laboratories: 4,571

Brownsville Community Health Center dba New Horizon Medical Center (Brownsville, Texas): 4,258

Swedish Covenant Health dba Swedish Hospital (Chicago): 4,206

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional (Salisbury, Md.): 4,070

Nocona (Texas) General Hospital: 3,254

The Miriam Hospital (Providence, R.I.): 2,999

St. Agnes Healthcare (Baltimore): 2,821

MidMichigan Health Services (Midland): 2,800

Community Health Choice (Houston): 2,489

Master Equity Texas Limited Partnership: 1,962

Tyler (Texas) Family Circle of Care: 1,860

Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital (Binghamton, N.Y.): 1,745

Ascension Standish (Mich.) Hospital: 1,705

Shands Teaching Hospitals and Clinics (Gainesville, Fla.): 1,562

Employee Group Health Plan: 1,062

UnitedHealth Group Health Plan: 666

Bayhealth Medical Center (Dover, Del.): 565