2.7 million affected by data breaches in May; 35 hospitals, healthcare organizations struck

In May, 35 organizations reported to HHS that 2,690,944 individuals were affected by data breaches.
Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.
Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during May, ranked by the number of patients affected:
NEC Networks doing business as CaptureRx: 1,656,569
Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.): 331,376
Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services (Gallup, N.M.): 207,195
San Diego Family Care: 125,500
CareSouth Carolina (Hartsville): 76,035
New England Dermatology (Springfield, Mass.): 58.106
Arizona Asthma and Allergy Institute (Peoria): 50,000
Internal Medicine Associates of Jasper dba Prestige Medical Group (Jasper, Ga.): 34,203
SAC Health Systems (San Bernardino, Calif.): 28,128
Monadnock Community Hospital (Peterborough, N.H.): 14,340
Community Access Unlimited (Elizabeth, N.J.):13,813
Westwood Obstetrics and Gynecology (Kankakee, Ill.): 12,931
Trinity Health System-Twin City (Dennison, Ohio): 9,579
Charles Cole Memorial dba UPMC Cole (Potter County, Pa.): 7,376
Implant and Prosthodontic Associates (Oklahoma City): 6,134
Ascension St. Joseph Hospital (Tawas City, Mich.): 5,807
Harper County Community Hospital (Buffalo, Okla.): 5,725
SummaCare: 5,725
Exceltox Laboratories: 4,571
Brownsville Community Health Center dba New Horizon Medical Center (Brownsville, Texas): 4,258
Swedish Covenant Health dba Swedish Hospital (Chicago): 4,206
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional (Salisbury, Md.): 4,070
Nocona (Texas) General Hospital: 3,254
The Miriam Hospital (Providence, R.I.): 2,999
St. Agnes Healthcare (Baltimore): 2,821
MidMichigan Health Services (Midland): 2,800
Community Health Choice (Houston): 2,489
Master Equity Texas Limited Partnership: 1,962
Tyler (Texas) Family Circle of Care: 1,860
Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital (Binghamton, N.Y.): 1,745
Ascension Standish (Mich.) Hospital: 1,705
Shands Teaching Hospitals and Clinics (Gainesville, Fla.): 1,562
Employee Group Health Plan: 1,062
UnitedHealth Group Health Plan: 666
Bayhealth Medical Center (Dover, Del.): 565