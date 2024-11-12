UCLA Health's new global deal with LA Lakers: 3 notes

UCLA Health and the Los Angeles Lakers have expanded their existing partnership with a multiyear global deal.

Three notes:

1. UCLA Health was designated the official global healthcare partner and provider of the NBA team, according to a Nov. 12 news release from the health system.

2. UCLA Health was named the exclusive in-game health provider for Lakers players in 2016.

3. The expanded partnership will enable the organizations to benefit international communities, the release said. They currently provide educational programming and conduct research in injury prevention and sports performance.