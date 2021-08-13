San Francisco mandates COVID-19 vaccination for some indoor activities: 4 notes on its vaccine passport

San Francisco is requiring proof of full vaccination for many indoor venues, such as restaurants, bars and gyms, according to an Aug. 12 Insider report.

Four notes:

  1. San Francisco is the first city nationwide to implement a full vaccination mandate, which goes into effect Aug. 20. Unlike New York City, San Francisco is requiring people to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 instead of needing just one shot.

  2. California has an online vaccination record system that vaccinated people can access. A bar code will be provided that confirms a person's status. The paper card given to vaccinated people by the CDC is also sufficient.

  3. Los Angeles is eyeing a similar mandate to require people to have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose before entering indoor entertainment venues. City officials voted to direct the city attorneys to work out details.

  4. Several other states have developed vaccine credential technology. The Illinois Department of Public Health rolled out a portal that lets residents check their COVID-19 vaccination records online. Virginia's health department is developing a vaccine verification tool that will confirm a person's vaccine by scanning a QR code. The tool is expected to launch in two to three weeks.

