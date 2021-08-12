Samsung revamping smartwatch with Google OS, sleep-tracking capabilities: 3 notes

Listen
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is looking to tie together Google Wear OS, health tracking capabilities and previous Samsung versions to reboot the Android watch landscape, according to an Aug. 11 Cnet report.
Three notes:
- The new watch will have expanded its health IT capabilities. It will be able to monitor heart rate and blood oxygen and feature an electrocardiogram. It can also be connected with a blood pressure cuff to test blood pressure levels. Blood oxygen checks will run continuously once a minute throughout the night or periodically during the day.
- For sleep tracking, the watch can detect snoring when paired with an Android phone's microphone.
- An electrical bioimpedance sensor will use a weak electrical current to conduct full-body analysis. It will measure how conductive the wearer is as well as body mass index, muscle mass and the amount of water in the body. The data will be used to calculate where the user's health is compared to optimal levels.