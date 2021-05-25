Maine health system boosts minimum starting pay

Northern Light Health will increase its minimum starting pay rate to $15 an hour to help retain and attract workers, the Brewer, Maine-based health system said May 24.

The 10-hospital health system's pay increases will be in effect for shifts beginning no later than June 1.

"We continually evaluate our compensation to ensure that we remain very competitive. We were able to support this effort through the hard work from our leadership team and every staff member who focused on increasing access to services for our community. This is something to be celebrated," Paul Bolin, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Northern Light Health said in a news release.

Northern Light Health has more than 12,000 employees in Maine.