Intermountain to cut pay for some physicians, NPs

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is implementing pay reductions for some physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, reports The Salt Lake Tribune.

Intermountain announced the compensation changes in a March 27 email to staff members. The pay reductions are set to take effect in June for "a limited number of physicians and advanced practice providers ... that experience significant reductions to their workload," Intermountain spokesman Daron Cowley said in a statement to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Intermountain has seen a drop in revenue due to canceled appointments and the postponement of nonessential surgeries during the pandemic, Mark Briesacher, MD, the system's chief physician executive, said in a video accompanying the email to employees.

“Intermountain is doing everything possible to keep employees working,” Mr. Cowley told The Salt Lake Tribune. "One way we're doing this is through redeployment of employees to areas of need. If an employee is redeployed to another role, they'll continue to be paid at their current rate."

Employees who cannot be reassigned will receive up to four weeks of pay for time missed. They can also use "paid time off to cover other missed work after the four weeks," Mr. Cowley said.

To view the full article, click here.

More articles on compensation:

UPMC protects 89,000 workers' salaries through May 9

Beth Israel Deaconess cuts ER physician bonuses, makes other cost-saving moves

11 TriHealth execs take 20% pay cut

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.