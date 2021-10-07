6 health systems increasing employee wages

Pay increases have become a popular move among health systems as many struggle to retain and recruit employees during the COVID-19 surge.

Here are six health systems that announced pay boosts in the last couple of weeks:

1. Avera Health boosts minimum wage, unveils employee retention, recruitment campaign

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health announced Oct. 6 that it is boosting its minimum wage to $17 per hour.

2. Silver Cross to spend over $10M in employee raises

New Lenox, Ill.-based Silver Cross Hospital announced Oct. 6 a $15 per hour minimum wage increase and market-based wage increases.

3. UVA Medical Center to spend $30M on wage increases

Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Health System is spending more than $30 million in fiscal year 2022 for increased compensation, which will include pay adjustments for a large portion of its workforce, the organization announced Oct. 5.

4. Columbus Regional Health raises minimum wage to $15/hour

Starting Oct. 24, Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health will increase its minimum wage to $15 per hour, the organization said in a Sept. 27 press release.

5. SSM Health boosts minimum wage for 3,000 employees

Effective Oct. 10, St. Louis-based SSM Health is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour in four states.

6. 17,260 Centura Health employees to see pay bump of at least 3%

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health boosted compensation for its 21,000 employees on Oct. 3, with 17,260 employees receiving a 3 percent annual pay adjustment. It also increased the hourly living wage to $17 in Colorado, $15 in western Kansas and $17.50 in Colorado's Summit County.