5 hospitals, health systems offering employee vaccination bonuses

The following health systems revealed plans in June, July and August about offering employees a bonus if they are vaccinated against COVID-19:

1. Centura Health in Centennial, Colo., said June 30 that it will provide employees up to the director level, as well as employed providers, a $500 appreciation bonus if they are fully vaccinated by Aug. 13.

2. Methodist Health System in Dallas said July 29 that it will require its workforce to be vaccinated by Oct. 1. The health system said full-time employees will receive a $500 bonus once the system reaches its goal of having the workforce inoculated or exempted. Part-time employees will receive $250.

3. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, is requiring all employees, care providers, volunteers and vendors to be fully vaccinated, the hospital told Becker's Aug. 4. Workers must be fully vaccinated, effective Oct. 1. The hospital said employees who are fully vaccinated by that deadline will receive awards and recognition bonuses between $500 and $1,000.

4. Appalachian Regional Healthcare, a Hazard, Ky.-based system with locations in Kentucky and West Virginia, said it is requiring employees, providers, students, volunteers, vendors and contractors to receive at least one vaccine dose by Sept. 15, 59News reported Aug. 4. The deadline for full vaccination is Nov. 1. According to a memo obtained by the news station, unvaccinated workers will receive a $200 bonus after getting inoculated.

5. UCHealth, an Aurora, Colo.-based health system with 26,000 employees, said July 28 that it will require employees, providers, volunteers and health system partners to be vaccinated by Oct. 1. Employees may receive the vaccine of their choice or obtain an exemption for medical or religious reasons. The health system said it also is providing a $500 bonus to employees who are fully vaccinated by Aug. 22.